Evelyn M. Smith

July 19, 1935 - November 17, 2020

RACINE - Evelyn M. Smith, age 85, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Evelyn was born in Saginaw, MI on July 19, 1935, daughter of the late Charles and Alma (nee: Simmett) Hagle.

On February 1, 1955, Evelyn was united in marriage to Richard D. Smith at Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, CA. They shared 55 years together and raised three children, before Richard preceded her in death on June 13, 2010. Evelyn was employed at St. Monica's Senior Citizen Home for thirty years before retiring in 2000. She was a longtime dedicated member of St. Edward Catholic Church, where she helped volunteer with altar preparations before Sunday Masses . She also volunteered for the Red Cross for 15 years helping service members stay connected to their loved ones while deployed. After her retirement, she enjoyed helping with tax preparation for the elderly and less fortunate until she turned 80! In her spare time, she enjoyed spoiling her dogs Casey, Murphy and Brix and completing her daily crossword puzzle. Evelyn will be best remembered for her fun personality but most of all for the great love for her family.

Evelyn will be dearly missed by her daughter, Rhonda Mares of Chandler, AZ; son, Thomas (Mary Jo) Smith of Culleoka, TN; grandchildren, Joanne Smith (Tim Mahoney), Samuel Mares, Nicholas Mares, Zachary (Amanda) Mares, Emily Mares, Jake (Jenna) Smith, Justus (Victoria) Smith, Danielle (Joel) Nettesheim; 11 great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Evelyn was also preceded in death by her son Richard D. Smith II on October 28, 2020.

Evelyn always wanted a big fun going away celebration, but due to COVID that will have to wait.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday November 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Interment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32 on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. To view the service or the committal service online, visit Evelyn's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then the Live Stream option.

The family extends a special thank you to Suzanne Reichley for being such a wonderful friend and neighbor, to Evelyn's grandson, Jake for always being there in her times of need and to the caring, compassionate ICU nurses who were with her for our family at the time of her passing.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com