Evelyn Neff Mae

1926 - 2020

Evelyn was born in Racine WI, to Christine and Thomas Bosanec.

She had two sisters, Doris Lange, and Karen Gauthier still living. She leaves behind her 5 children, Larry Morse, David and Marlene Morse, Marilyn Worden and Doug Rousseau, Yvonne Adams and Everett Terry and Tom and Donna Morse, and 10 grandchildren and 25 great grandchildren.

Evelyn retired from IN-SINK-ERATOR. She loved cats, flowers, a good game of cribbage, polka dancing, going out to eat and jigsaw puzzles. Evelyn was a beautiful, short lady with an identifiable long pony tail. She had a joyful and sometimes sassy spirit. She faithfully raised her 5 children on her own. She will be great missed by all.

A memorial service, Sunday November 15, 10:30 at Osage Beach, MO.


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 13, 2020.
