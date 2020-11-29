Menu
Felix E. Ramos
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
2020

Felix E. Ramos

June 5, 1943 - November 22, 2020

RACINE - Felix Enrique Ramos, 77, passed away on Sunday, November 22, 2020 at his residence.

He was born on June 5, 1943 to Felix and Filomena (nee: Caraballo) Ramos in Caguas, Puerto Rico. Felix was united in marriage to Sonia (nee: Lopez) on December 12, 1964 in Caguas, Puerto Rico. He received his Bachelor's degree in Physical Education at the University of Puerto Rico. Felix was employed as a Bilingual Educational Assistant for the Racine Unified School District. He enjoyed track and field and baseball.

Felix is survived by his wife, Sonia; son, Rodney E. Ramos Sr.; and daughter, Sonia M. Ramos. He is further survived by grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

Felix will be laid to rest at Graceland Cemetery in a private ceremony.

Live as you want to remember, make your moments boundless. We'll then refuse to forget and choose to reminisce instead; just like we do about him, from that Sunday. To my father - Felo Ball #32

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Sturino Funeral Home
