Florence A. AielloNee: Presta

October 13, 1940 - November 10, 2020

RACINE - Florence A. Aiello, age 80, passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. Florence was born in Racine on October 13, 1940, son of the late Frank and Elizabeth (nee: Aceto) Presta.

She was a proud graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1958". On June 25, 1960, Florence married the love of her life, James Aiello, at St. Rita Catholic Church, where she was a life long member. They were married 45 years and raised four children, Connie, Tom, David and Jim, before Jim preceded her in death on July 24, 2005. Florence was also a longtime dedicated member of Vittoria Colonna. In her spare time, she enjoyed cooking for family and friends, QVC, and spending time with her family and friends. She cherished her monthly get togethers "Club Night" with her girlfriends, which she has done for over sixty years. Florence will be best remembered for her great love and devotion to her family and her great senses of humor.

Florence will be dearly missed by her children, Connie Aiello (Marco) De Cesaris, Tom Aiello, David Aiello, Jim (Donna) Aiello; grandchildren, Jennifer (Teal) Rozek, Joyana Aiello (Bill Roddy), Tom Aiello, Dominic Aiello (Rachel Glaza), Amber Aiello, Marissa, Nick and Gracie Aiello; great grandchildren, Cason, Camdyn and Siena; brother, Lawrence (Rose) Presta; brothers-in-law, Silvio (Glennis) Aiello, Victor (Anna) Aiello; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, Florence was also preceded in death by her brother, Louis (Joanne) Presta and her infant daughter, Gina Marie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave, on Friday, November 20, 2020, 11:00 a.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Entombment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Close relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass. To view the service online, you may go to Florence's page on the funeral home website, www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Live stream.

The family extends a special thank you to Joyce Aiello, Candi Matthews and Angie Scheuber, and Tory Prudhomme for your many years of love and support.

