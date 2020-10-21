Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frank Leonzio Pellizzari

Frank Leonzio Pellizzari

MT. PLEASANT - Frank Leonzio Pellizzari, 92, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away at Ascension-All Saints on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Due to the Pandemic there will be a PRIVATE FAMILY Mass of Christian Burial held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. The family has suggested memorials can be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriners Hospital for Children-Chicago, 2211 N. Oak Park Ave. Chicago, IL 60707. The family wishes to thank Dr. Howard Short, and Dr. Desiree Dizadji, as well as his nurse, Carey, for the loving care and compassion they gave Frank and his family.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.