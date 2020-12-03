Frederick "Fred" M. Poulsen

7-9-1935 – 11-28-20

RACINE - Frederick "Fred" M. Poulsen, age 85, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Racine on July 9, 1935, son of the late Adolph L. and Leona B. (nee: Wellna) Poulsen.

He graduated from Washington Park High School, received a Business degree from UW-Milwaukee, and Masters in Business Administration from Cardinal Stritch. On August 20, 1960, Fred married the love of his life, Janet C. Blomquist at Plymouth Congregational Church in Racine. They shared fifty-three beautiful years together before Janet preceded him in death on August 1, 2013. Fred worked for Racine County in Drug and Alcohol Program, at Racine United Way, the Principal of school with disadvantaged children. He was a member of many community organizations including Kiwanis Club, American Legion Post, American Danish Home.

He was a lifetime member of Plymouth Congregational Church; sang in the church choir, served faithfully in many capacities; enjoyed working with youth; picked up members of the congregation each Sunday to bring them to church; delivered food to people; served food to homeless each Thanksgiving.

He raised his family on Crabtree Lane with close neighbors, with a lifetime of laughter, and his quirky sense of humor. He loved helping to organize the yearly block parties and being the "life of the party."

All the things Fred loved: God, America, his wife, children and grandchildren; Proudly served as a Marine; heart for people with special needs; an uncle and "second dad" to nieces/nephews; embraced life; always sang "God Bless America"; war history; O & H Danish Bakery kringle and donuts, going to Door County with his family every year; camping; DQ ice cream; meticulous care of his lawn; saw the good in everyone; fixing things with duct tape; and driving past the lake.

He will always be remembered for his devotion and love for his bride Janet, the love of his children, and being an enthusiastic "Papa." Also, for his high-energy, zest for life, "bigger than life" personality, bear hugs, and his limitless capacity to love others; always happy and positive; had a nickname for everyone; always thankful; made everyone feel special.

He will be dearly missed by his children, Debbie (Michael) Braun, Laura (Scott) Stevens, Carol (Dave) Schenker, David Poulsen; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Matt, Niki, Andrew Stevens, Michael (Susanne) Braun and Becky (Craig) McClelland; Alyssa, Cassie, Nolan Schenker;Taylor, Ryley, Tatum Poulsen; Arya McClelland; Joey, Sarah and Charlotte Braun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and James Poulsen.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:30 until 12:00 p.m. The family will then be processing privately to West Lawn Memorial Park for a Private Christian Burial service, with Full Military Honors.

Memorial gifts to Paralyzed Veterans of America, PVA.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">PVA.org or Make-A-Wish Foundation have been suggested.

Our heartfelt appreciation to all the staff on the Memory Care Unit at St. Monica's for their love and dedicated care of our beloved dad. A special thank you to Alysha, RN, the nurses and doctors, at Ascension, who cared for our dad with great compassion.

His final words he wanted to part with,

"I've been blessed with a wonderful

wife and family. Now I'm home."

