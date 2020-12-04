Menu
Frederick M. "Fred" Poulsen

Frederick "Fred" M. Poulsen

7-9-1935 – 11-28-20

RACINE - Frederick "Fred" M. Poulsen, age 85, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:30 until 12:00 p.m. The family will then be processing privately to West Lawn Memorial Park for a Private Christian Burial service, with Full Military Honors.

Memorial gifts to Paralyzed Veterans of America, PVA.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">PVA.org or Make-A-Wish Foundation have been suggested.

His final words he wanted to part with,

"I've been blessed with a wonderful

wife and family. Now I'm home."

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
5
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street, Racine, WI 53403
Dec
5
Burial
West Lawn Memorial Park
I always thought very highly of Mr. Poulsen from his days as my church youth group leader. He was probably one of the most positive and upbeat individuals I have ever met. I was proud to have known him. My thoughts and prayers are with all of his family at this time.
Tim Harris
December 3, 2020