Frederick "Fred" M. Poulsen

7-9-1935 – 11-28-20

RACINE - Frederick "Fred" M. Poulsen, age 85, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Saturday, December 5, 2020 from 10:30 until 12:00 p.m. The family will then be processing privately to West Lawn Memorial Park for a Private Christian Burial service, with Full Military Honors.

Memorial gifts to Paralyzed Veterans of America, PVA.org" target="_new" rel="nofollow">PVA.org or Make-A-Wish Foundation have been suggested.

His final words he wanted to part with,

"I've been blessed with a wonderful

wife and family. Now I'm home."

