George W. Alfsen

Private family graveside services were held on October 29 for George W. Alfsen who died October 21, 2020 in Stevens Point, Wisconsin. Rev. Tim O'Brien officiated and interment was at Lakeside Cemetery, Waupaca, Wisconsin. George, age 86, was born on the family farm in Mt. Morris, Waushara County, son of the late Walter and Tedie (Stanford) Alfsen. George was a 1952 graduate of Wild Rose High School, received his Bachelors degree in 1962 from University of Wisconsin Stevens Point and his Masters degree in 1967 from University of Wisconsin Whitewater. As an elementary teacher, George spent 30 years teaching in Wisconsin elementary schools. From 1954-1956, Sgt.George Alfsen was stationed with the United States Army in Germany. Married and divorced from Barbara Lammert in 1958 with daughter Shelby born in December of that year.

George is survived by Lois Schroeder Alfsen, his wife for 60 years and their two

sons, Geoffrey(Lisa) Alfsen and Gregg(Diane Shuda)Alfsen and two grandchildren, Chelsea(Wes) Irek and Pfc.Erik Alfsen. Also surviving are his sister-in-law Carole Schroeder and her two children, nieces Barbara Mincheff and Laurie Krueger. Brother-In-Law Wayne Schroeder passed away April 16, 2016.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dianna and the caregivers at NorthRidge for the love and care they provided George. We appreciate you always being there for him when we were unable to be there.

Thank you to Ascension Hospice Patti, Ellyn and Mary for your care and support. May God Bless you all for what you do every day for others.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Pauls United Methodist Church, 600 Wilshire Blvd. Stevens Point, WI 54481 or to your local food bank which feeds elementary school children are suggested by the Alfsen family.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.shudafuneral.com