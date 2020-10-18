Geraldine M. Suprak-Merrill

February 24, 1929 - June 30, 2020

SUN CITY WEST, ARIZONA - Geraldine (Jerri) M. Suprak-Merrill, age 91, surrounded by the love of her family, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

She was born in Mondovi, WI February 24, 1929, daughter of the late Henry and Vera (Nee:Crawford) Quale.

She graduated from Gilmanton High School "Class of 1947." She resided in Racine most of her life. Geraldine was employed as office manager for Arcade Driving School for many years retiring to Arizona in 1987. She loved to travel later in life, dining out, trips to the casino, discussing politics and going to estate sales. Above all she treasured time spent with her family. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Julie (Mark Lewis) Steineke, John (Barbara) Suprak; grandchildren, Jason (Tiffany) Giannoulis, Victorya Lewis, Tamara (Mike) Beebe, Raven Hatfield, Caleb Lewis, numerous great grandchildren; sister, Harriett (Steve) Freeman; sisters-in-law, Patricia Quale, Joan Dodich, Cele Suprak; brother-in-law, Steve (Mildred) Suprak nieces, nephews; her long-time friend, Colleen Prochniak; other relatives, extended family and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Merrill; sister, Judith Quale; brothers, Marv and Bill Quale; and her children's father John J. Suprak Sr.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, 6 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:30 pm until 6 pm. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Jerri's page, select services, and select livestream. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Porcaro Family Charities or one's favorite charity have been suggested.

