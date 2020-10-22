Geraldine M. Suprak-Merrill

February 24, 1929 - June 30, 2020

SUN CITY WEST, ARIZONA - Geraldine (Jerri) M. Suprak-Merrill, age 91, surrounded by the love of her family, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 30, 2020.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, 6 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:30 pm until 6 pm. Masks are required and will be provided if needed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home website, select Jerri's page, select services, and select livestream. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

Memorials to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Porcaro Family Charities or one's favorite charity have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com