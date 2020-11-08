Menu
Gladys Lou Carter

Scottsdale, Arizona (formerly of Racine, WI) - Gladys Lou Carter, age 65, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Celebration of Her Life will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 12:00pm in the chapel of Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home, 4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the funeral home from 10:00am until the time of service. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery in Racine, WI. Please see the funeral home website for her full obituary at a later date.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

4600 County Line Rd.

   552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
