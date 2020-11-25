Glenn M. "Farmer" Mueller

February 27, 1954 - November 23, 2020

RACINE - With his family by his side, Glenn M." Farmer" Mueller, age 86, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020 at his residence. Glenn was born in Racine on May 2, 1934, son of the late Matthew and Catherine (nee: Holler) Mueller.

On February 27, 1954, Glenn was united in marriage to Shirley Ann Seitz at St. Sebastian Catholic Church where they were longtime members. She preceded him in death on October 16, 1984. Glenn farmed with his father and his son, Mike, on Braun Road all his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed restoring tractors, snowmobile racing and playing baseball in his younger years. Glenn will be best remembered for his great love for his family.

Glenn will be dearly missed by his children, Nancy (Cal) Kamrath, Michael (Joy) Mueller, John Mueller, Catherine (Art) Potts; grandchildren, Jason (Brianna) Kamrath, Brad (Ammie) Kamrath, Zak (Emily) Mueller, Katie Mueller, Renee (Nick) Hechimovich; great grandchildren, Lindsay, Madalyn and Ellison Mueller, Genevieve, Natalie, Isla, Isabella, Addilynn and Dekker Kamrath, Jaxon and Jessie Hechimovich; sisters, Joann Muhlenbeck, Kathleen (Dale) Matthaei; his canine companion, Sandy; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Glenn was also preceded in death by his grandson, Jonathan Mueller, brother, Theodore (Eunice) Mueller, and brother-in-law, Larry Muhlenbeck.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th Street, Sturtevant, on Saturday November 28, 2020, 10:30 a.m. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 10:30. Interment will be held at Calvary Cemetery on Monday at 11:30 a.m. Memorials to St. Sebastian Catholic Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com