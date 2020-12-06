Menu
Gloria Mae Murphy
1926 - 2020
Gloria Mae Murphy, age 94, passed away Sunday November 29, 2020 at St. Monica's Senior Living. Gloria was born in Richland Center, WI on November 24, 1926, daughter of the late Edwin and Marjorie (nee: Maxwell) Huston.

On June 21, 1946, she was united in marriage to Frederick F. Murphy in Janesville, WI. They shared seventy-two beautiful years together before Frederick preceded her in death in 2018. Gloria was employed as a secretary at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Marquette University and as a procurement clerk with the U.S. Department of Defense. An excellent seamstress, she made a wardrobe of antebellum gowns for her role as the "Colonel's Lady" doing living history with her husband. She was president of the auxiliary for the Sons of Union Veterans. Gloria was a wonderful cook and baker. In her spare time, she loved playing bridge with her friends.

Gloria will be dearly missed by her daughter, Lauren (Scott Kloepfel) Murphy Payne; grandchildren, Aaron J. Murphy Payne (Liz Mehall), Adam M. Murphy Payne (Shelby Gumz); brother, James Huston; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. In addition to her husband and parents, Gloria was also preceded in death by her daughter, Lisa Dawn Murphy and her sister Charlene Tripke.

Private family services will be held with entombment at Forest Home Cemetery, Milwaukee. Memorials to Alzheimer's Association, ACT.ALZ.ORG have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
