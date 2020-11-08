Grace C. Piskula

Grace C. Piskula passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, October 26th at the age of 94. She is survived by her niece Jodi Maxstadt, nephew Jon (Jenny) Piskula and niece Joy (Paul) Magestro as well as her great nephews and nieces; Oriane, Tati, Michael, Maggie, Brendon, Riley, Merryn, Nate, Annie, and Ari and dear friends Marilyn LaCourt and Bob Stone. She was preceded in death by her brothers Richard (Dorothy) Piskula, Chester (Barbara) Piskula, niece Jana (Seth) Guggenheim, nephew Jeff (Beth) Piskula, and life companion Shirley Fraser, who was like a sister to her.

After graduating from UW-LaCrosse, Grace accepted the opportunity to play for the Rockford Peaches Baseball Team later depicted in the movie "A League of their Own". Once retired from her professional baseball career, her natural athleticism led her to become a PE teacher and Director of Health and Physical Education in Racine ,WI for grades K-12. In 2001, she was inducted into the wall of honor at the Milwaukee Brewers Stadium for her accomplishments in baseball.

Grace and Shirley resided for most of the year in Racine but shared a cottage north of Milwaukee where they enjoyed the lake and many rounds of golf together. She fondly remembered her time on the lake spent teaching her nieces and nephews how to swim and enjoying quality time with her family.

Her generous heart and caring ways led her to do volunteer work much of her life. In 2002, her supervisors at the Health Care Network in Racine nominated her to participate in the running of the Olympic torch. Even at the age of 76 she was determined not to walk the route. Sure enough, she jogged the whole way - uphill!

Grace lived a full and exciting life. Most importantly she was much loved by family and friends. Due to the current COVID-19 health crisis the family will be holding a small private memorial and hope that you will remember Grace safely and privately as well. Memorials in her name can be directed to Health Care Network, Inc of Racine.