Gregorio "Crow" Segura

1950 - 2020

RACINE - Gregorio Segura, "Crow", age 70 young, passed away unexpectedly and way to early Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Ascension All Saints Hospital. He was born in Kenosha, WI, March 5, 1950, son of the late Rogelio and Helen Segura.

Crow proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps stationed in San Francisco. He was employed as a truck driver for over 30 years last working for Thomas Hribar. Crow was a member of St. Lucy's Catholic Church. He was a family man. When he loved he loved big. If you knew Crow and he considered you a friend you had loyal friend. He was a hard working man and also was there to lend a helping hand. When every you needed him Crow would be there. Crow was an avid fisherman and Real Packers fan who enjoyed working on cars or just fixing everything and just hanging out in his garage. He will be dearly missed by those who know and loved him.

Surviving are his fiancée of 26 years, Ruth Angeles; his daughters and step son, Alicia Trevino Hardville, Kirstin Segura, Julia Vela, Daniel Ager; stepchildren, Cesar, Monica and Claudio; And lots of grandchildren he loved dearly; siblings, Gilbert, Ben Sr, David, Anna, and Jesse; and lots of nieces, nephews he also loved with all his heart, you know who you are, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Roger, Stella, Tina, and Susie.

A prayer service followed by military honors will be held at the funeral home Saturday, December 5, 2020, 3 P.M. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 2-3 pm Masks are required and will be provided if needed. The service will be live streamed and may be viewed by going to the funeral home web site, select Crow's page, select service and select live stream. Private interment will be held at Graceland Cemetery.

