Helen Marie (nee. Hanson) Funk

1924 - 2020

Helen Marie (nee. Hanson) Funk, age 96, passed away on October 31, 2020 at Bay of Burlington Nursing Home. Helen was born January 3, 1924 in the town of Norway, daughter of the late Howard A. and Mary L. Hanson. She married Robert E. Funk on April 28, 1945 at Norway Lutheran Church Parsonage where she was a lifelong member. She graduated from Rochester Ag School. She lived and worked in Lake Geneva up until the time she was married. The Funks then resided in the Union Grove area before moving to Burlington in 1984.

Helen is survived by her daughter Sue, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, along with her brother Gerald (Karen) Hanson, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, son Randy, sisters, Olene Johnson and Jean Frost; brothers, Wayne Hanson and Donald Hanson; and a granddaughter.

Public graveside services will be held at Norway Hill Cemetery, 6321 Heg Park Road, Wind Lake, WI 53185 on Friday November 6, 2020 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Norway Lutheran Church.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com