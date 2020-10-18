Helen V. Brien

July 1, 1926 – October 12, 2020

RACINE - Helen Verona (nee: Husz, Francis) Brien, age 94, passed away peacefully at Ridgewood Care Center early Monday, October 12, 2020.

Helen was born in Racine on July 1, 1926 to John and Helen (nee: Moko) Husz. She met her first husband, Arthur J. Francis, on a blind date on her 18th birthday. They were married on May 29, 1946. They had a wonderful marriage and raised their five children with lots of love & laughter. Sadly, Art died on March 15, 1976. Helen met her second husband, Charles Brien, at a Sunday Singles dance at the Racine Labor Center. They married on April 8, 1978 and moved to Ft. Myers, FL in 1982. They had 5 1/2 love filled years together before Chuck died on February 28, 1984. Helen then moved back to Racine and met James Thompson at a singles dance. They enjoyed traveling and dancing together for over 20 years until Jim's death August 16, 2007. Helen did not hang up her dancing shoes until the death of her last dancing partner, Gilbert Schubert. She often said how lucky she was to have had four wonderful men in her life. Helen's favorite saying was "I'm having more fun in my second childhood than I had in my first!"

Helen was a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church. She enjoyed Aquacise classes at the YWCA, Sunday night Singles dances, and volunteering for Toys for Tots. Above all, Helen loved spending time with her entire family.

Surviving are children, Jay (Deborah) Francis, Joan (James) Dahlen, Jan (Richard) Sheppard, Jean (Andrew) Medzis and Josephine (Thomas) Baltes; many cherished grandchildren & great-grandchildren; Chuck's sons, David (Sandy) Brien and John (Paula) Brien; sister-in-law, Mary Sand; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, husbands, and companions, Helen was greeted in heaven by her brothers, Steve (Alice) Husz and John (Billie) Husz; and stepson, Charles A. Brien.

In accordance with Helen's wishes and for the safety of all during this pandemic, PRIVATE family services will be held. A celebration of Helen's life will be planned at a future date. You are invited and encouraged to witness the service livestream on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 11:00 am by visiting the funeral home website and selecting the link (https://youtu.be/dMK1RtuJRp0) included in Helen's obituary. Entombment will follow in Calvary Cemetery Garden Crypts. In memory of Helen dance to your favorite song with someone you love.

