Jacqueline ""Jaci"" Michelle Brye

March 28, 1962 – October 4, 2020

WYLIE, TX (formerly of Racine) - Ms. Jacqueline Michelle "Jaci" Brye, age 58, of Wylie, TX received her wings Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in Dallas, TX after a courageous battle with sarcoidosis. Jaci was born March 28, 1962 in Racine, WI to Denory and Minnie (nee: Goines) Brye. She graduated from The Prairie School in Racine, WI, class of 1980 and received an Associate's Degree in Marketing from Patricia Stevens Career College and Finishing School in Milwaukee, WI. Jaci started her professional career at the Boston Store in Racine as a cosmetics clinician. She changed careers and began working in the Traffic and Distribution Department with Underwriter's Laboratories in Northbrook, IL. Jaci relocated to Dallas, TX in 1991 and began working at State Farm Insurance Company as a Claims Processor. She later joined United Health Care as a Customer Service Representative where she worked until she transitioned.

Jaci was an avid reader and loved to travel. She was also known for finding the best deals and teaching others couponing techniques. Jaci enjoyed event planning and her true passion was her family. She was the glue that held her huge family together and was often referred to as the spiritual leader of her family. In her final days Jaci was thinking of how she could help others even as her illness progressed.

Growing up one of Jaci's fondest memories was when she and her brother Kevin spent summers at their Grandmother Helen's house in Enterprise, MS. Jaci accepted Christ at 8 yrs. of age at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Racine under the leadership of the late Reverend J. B. Bailey. Jaci was very active in the church, growing up as a member of St. Paul she attended Sunday school, Bible Training Union, was a youth usher and sang in the youth choir. As an adult she was on the usher board and active in the single's ministry. After relocating to Dallas, TX Jaci joined Friendship West Baptist Church where she was an active and devoted member of the First Friends and Singles ministries. Jaci worked tirelessly and became the Singles Ministry Leader where she took the ministry to new heights always focusing on bringing others to Christ, planning engaging interactive activities to develop others to mature in Christ. Although Jaci desired to be married and have 10 children, she gracefully accepted her calling to be single which allowed her to devote more time to her ministries to glorify God's kingdom.

Jaci leaves to cherish precious memories her mother, Minnie Brye; father, Denory (Gwendolyn) Brye; siblings, Kevin (Zelda Carr) Brye, Denory (Diana) Brye II, Erica Brye, Nathaniel (Gabrielle) Perry; nieces and nephews, Eric, Lyric, Jelani, Denory, De'Journey, Nova; great nephew, Cayden; aunts, Geraldine Goines, Lola Goines, Iris Anderson; uncle Lorenzo Brye; great aunts, Novella Horton, Martha Drakeford; beloved God children; and a host of other family and friends.

Waiting to receive Jaci at the gates of heaven are her grandparents, Robert and Helen Goines, Burnett Brye and Laura Merrell; and special cousins Andre Hayes and Bakari Henderson.

Homegoing services for Jaci's immediate family will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11:00 am with Bishop Lawrence L. Kirby, Sr. and Rev. Richard L. Jones, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. Public visitation for family & friends will be in the funeral home on Friday from 5:00 – 7:00 pm.

Thank you to cousin, Jill Henderson, for helping with medical decisions and for loving Jaci like a sister. Thank you to special friends and caregivers Kesha Crockett and Kimberly White. Thank you to the Wylie Village, neighbor Dinah Peters, family, and friends.

