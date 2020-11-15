James A. "Jim" Levandoski

James A. Levandoski, 78, passed away on Monday November 9, 2020.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Avenue, on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. The service may be viewed by going to Jim's page on www.meredithfuneralhome.com, select visitation/services and then Livestream.

Please see the funeral home website www.meredithfuneralhome.com for the full obituary.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com