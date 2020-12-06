James E. "Fritz" Dwyer, Jr.

April 6, 1956 - November 26, 2020

FRANKSVILLE - James E. "Fritz" Dwyer, Jr., age 64, passed away peacefully with family by his side Thursday November 26, 2020 in Milwaukee, WI.

Fritz was born in Chicago, IL on April 6, 1956 to his late parents, James "Jim" Dwyer, Sr. and Eileen M. Nelson (Dwyer) nee Donahue.

Fritz graduated from Western Michigan University, where he competed on the Bronco tennis team and met lifelong friends. Following a brief run competing on the satellite pro tour, he loved continuing to stay active in tennis and other sports leagues, including platform tennis, basketball and softball.

Fritz began his career as a stock options broker on the trading floor in Chicago where he met the love of his life, Pamela. Shortly thereafter they married and moved to Wisconsin to raise their family; he took great pride in supporting his children through their athletic and academic accomplishments and enjoyed traveling all over to accompany their swimming and tennis events.

Fritz enjoyed cookouts and bonfires while hosting family gatherings, especially on his favorite holiday: Thanksgiving. He loved watching many sports, especially MACtion & NCAA; great fan of Jeopardy! and Seinfeld; wrote a collection of "ponder-isms" with his quick wit; had a passion for yardwork, hummingbirds, playing Euchre and making homemade Bailey's.

He will be dearly missed by his wife, Pamela; his two children, Jennifer (Alex) Derrickson, Patrick (Julie) Dwyer; his sister, Julie (Charlie), brothers, John, and Kevin (Marie); several nieces and nephews, in-laws, step-siblings and dear friends.

A private service for the family will be held at Marsh-Meredith Funeral Home, and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider registering to be an organ donor. To learn more about becoming a living kidney donor, please call 414-805-0310.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com