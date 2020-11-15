James O. Parrish

September 12, 1940 – November 4, 2020

RACINE - James O. Parrish, age 80, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020. His life was the embodiment of service to others within his family and in his community. He was born in Abington, Pennsylvania, September 12, 1940 to Henry Lippincott Parrish and Mary Ann Parrish (nee: Ogden). He grew up in Indianapolis and attended Shortridge High School.

Jim earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering at Purdue University in 1962, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity, Iron Key, and Senior Class Treasurer. He served as an Officer in the U.S. Naval Reserve 1962-1964 and was honorably discharged at the rank of Lieutenant. Jim and Deanna (nee: Lynn) were married August 2, 1964. After earning his Master's degree in Industrial Administration at Purdue, they moved to Detroit and Jim worked at Ernst & Ernst before moving to Racine in 1974 to work at Twin Disc, Inc. He served as Chief Financial Officer at Twin Disc for 29 years, retiring in 2003.

Jim was an active member in the community. He served on numerous boards and supported many organizations, including: Rotary Club President, Treasurer, and Post-Prom Chair; United Way President, Treasurer, and Campaign Chair; Racine Art Museum Treasurer and Board President; Racine Community Foundation President and Treasurer; Wisconsin Humane Society Racine Facility Capital Campaign Committee, Presbytery of Milwaukee Foundation Board, Church of the Covenant Treasurer, Covenant Foundation Board President; and M&I Bank Board.

He enjoyed his lifelong brotherhood with Sigma Chi, his many golden retrievers, a beagle, his 1963 Corvette, a home in the Rocky Mountains, and extensive travel with family and friends. Above all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend who cherished his family and friends.

He will be dearly missed by his loving daughters Lynn Jonen of Tucson, AZ, and Allison Parrish of Highlands Ranch, CO; his grandchildren Parrish Jonen and William Jonen; brother-in-law, Byron (Melanie) Lynn of Prescott, AZ; brother-in-law, William (Judy) Newbold of Cincinnati, OH; nieces, nephew, other relatives and many dear friends. Jim is preceded in death by his wife Deanna, his parents Henry and Mary Ann, and his sister Alison Newbold (nee: Parrish).

A service honoring Jim's life will be held virtually on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Please email Kathy Miller, [email protected], for a link to the service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Covenant Presbyterian Church Foundation, 40 Ohio Street, Racine, WI, 53405, or the Deanna and Jim Parrish Fund through the Racine Community Foundation, https://www.racinecommunityfoundation.org/donate.

