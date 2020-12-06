Jane A. Thronson

March 26, 1927 – December 2, 2020

Mayville, WI formerly of Racine - Jane A. (nee: Simeon) Thronson, age 93, passed away peacefully on December 2, 2020.

She was born on March 26, 1927 to Marion and Mary Simeon of Racine, WI. She married Louis F. Thronson August of 1957 who preceded her in death March of 2020.

Jane is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne Thronson and Benjie (Thronson) Hayek, son-in-law Neil Hayek, granddaughter Stephanie (Hayek) Hunn and great-granddaughter Lacey Hunn, extended family and friends.

Jane had a voracious love of education, horses, art, music, literature and life. She was a teacher and coach for the Racine Unified School District for the majority of her life working into her early 70's. Jane will be remembered for her love of education and dedication to developing young minds as one of the crowning success throughout her life. Jane's childhood love of horses resulted in her becoming an accomplished equestrian throughout her teens and early twenties– a love which she passed along to her daughters. Her life was filled with art, music, classical being her favorite, and literature which challenged her intellect. Her life was filled with family, friends, and adventure never letting the grass grow beneath her feet.

Due to Covid, a private family funeral service will be held.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com