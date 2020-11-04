Jeanette E. LaFonteese

1944 - 2020

In Loving Memory of Jeanette E. (Nee:Eisel) LaFonteese who passed away on November 1, 2020. She was born on July 3, 1944, to Jacob and Anna (Bouwma) Eisel. She graduated from William Horlick High School in June of 1963. She was united in marriage to James LaFonteese on March 3, 1973. Her last place of employment was at All Saints Medical Group as a receptionist. She enjoyed her family very much and spent a lot of time with them. She enjoyed working on crafts with her daughters, camping with her family and loved socializing with friends and neighbors. Her favorite thing to talk about was her family.

She is survived by her husband, James; daughters, Sheri (Kevin) Saylor and kids, Gina, Brandon and Allison; Shelly Hagar and her kids Angela (Jake) and Kimberly; Anna (Jeff) Nielsen and her kids Christian, Molly, Matthew, Logan and Lily; sons, Thomas (Florenda) Hagar and kids James (Audrey), Jude (Kiersten), Jacob, Melissa and Johnathan; Scott Hagar and kids, Joshua, Jessica (Brandon) and Jenna. She also has 15 great-grandkids whom she loved very much and of whom she was very proud. She is also survived by her sister, Kathy (Ernie) Davis; sister-in-law Janet LaFonteese, brother-in-law, Robert (Lisa) LaFonteese, her very dear friend, Mary Bradshaw, and many more nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Jacob and Anna Eisel; parents-in-law, Wilbur and Anna LaFonteese; grandson, Jacob Kapellusch; sister, Carol Larson; brother, Jack Eisel; and dear friend, Sandra Heintz.

A visitation for Jeanette will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Draeger – Langendorf Funeral Home. In accordance with Jeanette's wishes, her services will be held privately. Interment will take place in Graceland Cemetery.

