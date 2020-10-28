Jeannette Lousie Olsen

August 25, 1922 – October 23, 2020

RACINE - Jeannette Lousie Olsen, 98, went to be with the Lord on October 23, 2020.

Jeannette was born in Racine to the late Aksel and Ella (nee Christensen) Olsen on August 25, 1922. She graduated from Park High School in 1940. She went on to further her education and attended Dana College and graduated from St. Olaf College in 1944. She taught Latin for many years in Rhinelader, WI and at Park High School. She was a faithful and lifelong member at Gethsemane Lutheran Church where she had been active in several organizations. She was also a lifetime member of the Lincoln Lutheran Auxiliary. She met the love of her life, the late Chester W. Olsen, and they were united in marriage on August 11, 1956 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church. Jeannette enjoyed knitting, reading, baking and crossword puzzles. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, and she will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish Jeannette's memories are her children: Heidi (Herb) Spalla of Indianapolis, Indiana and Donald (Dena) Olsen of Oak Creek; grandchildren: Michael (Danelle) Spalla of Fortson, Georgia, Ashley Spalla of Indianapolis, Indiana, Aaron (Marina) Spalla of Rensselaer, Indiana, Zachary (Helen) Olsen of Burrlington, WI, Nicholas and McKenna Olsen of Oak Creek, WI; great grandchildren: Eloise, Ryker and Eva Spalla of Fortson, Georgia with Parker Jeannette Spalla on the way; and sister-in-law: Donna Hansen.

Jeannette is preceded in death by her loving husband Chester Olsen; brother: Reverend Donald Olsen; and sister: Marion Correll.

A visitation will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on October 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM with a celebration of life to follow at 12:00 PM. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Jeannette's visitation will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines. Entombment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park directly after the service where friends and family are welcomed to join. Memorials may be directed to a charity of your choice in Jeannette's name. Online condolences may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhomeinc.com.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Nurse Jackie, Lindsay Hurley and the staff at Heartland Hospice, Maple Ridge Nursing Home and Meadowmere Assisted Living for their endless love and compassion for Jeannette.

Wilson Funeral Home

1212 Lathrop Ave

Racine, WI, 53405

(262)634-3361