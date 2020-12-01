Menu
Jeffrey K. Ingeman
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020

Jeffrey K. Ingeman

April 16, 1961 – November 25, 2020

Racine – Jeffrey Karl Ingeman, age 59, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

A lifetime resident, Jeffrey a/k/a "Popper" and "Ziggy Pop" was born in Racine, Wisconsin, on April 16, 1961 to the late August K. and Mary C. (nee: Kielar) Ingeman. He was a 1979 graduate of Washington Park High School. Jeff was a longtime employee of SC Johnson Wax, with a profound work ethic, until he retired earlier this year.

Jeff was an outdoorsman, very athletic and extremely competitive. He enjoyed softball, golf, bowling, wrestling, hunting, fishing, traveling and watching baseball, hockey & football. From a young age, Jeff shared his love of the Pittsburgh Steelers with his beloved maternal grandfather, whom was born in Pittsburgh, and he was a faithful fan. Jeff loved watching the Kentucky Derby and betting on the horseraces. Jeff enjoyed being together with family and friends at events and picnics in the park.

Surviving are his brother, Timothy S. Ingeman of Racine; sister, Susan M. Edwards of Fond du Lac; sister Laurie (Hampton) James of Leander, Texas; beloved nieces & nephews, Jaimie Blake, Kyle Edwards, Kieron Edwards, Kevin Edwards and Jessica James; great-nephews, Brayden Winkelman and Vincent Edwards; aunt, Dolores (Raymond) Tabbert; and many cousins.

Jeff was greeted in Heaven by his father and mother, August K. & Mary C. Ingeman; maternal grandparents, Frank & Anne Kielar; and paternal grandparents, Walter & Irene Ingeman.

Public (all are invited) visitation will be held in Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 pm. A private family service and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery will be held Thursday morning.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com 


Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Dec
3
Graveside service
Holy Cross Cemetery
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
