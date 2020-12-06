Menu
Jerry D. Shelmidine

Jerry D. Shelmidine

RACINE – Jerry D. Shelmidine, 82, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday, December 2, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to gather in the funeral home on Wednesday evening to meet with Jerry's family from 5-7 p.m. The funeral home is allowing 25 people at a time and masks are required. A private funeral will take place for his family on Thursday, December 10, 2020. You may watch the funeral via livestream on our website at 11:00 a.m. The family has suggested memorials to the Lutheran Church of the Redeemer or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Please see the funeral home's website for a complete obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403  262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com



Published by Racine Journal Times on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
9
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
