Jo Kraft

December 9, 1934 - November 30, 2020

CALEDONIA - Jo Nan Kraft, 85, passed away at her son Steve's home on Monday, November 30, 2020 surrounded by family.

Jo was born in MN on December 9, 1934 to Clarence and Doris (nee, Jackson) Mehlhorn. On August 5, 1950, she married John D. Kraft, Sr. at Atonement Lutheran Church, who just celebrated 70 years of marriage. Jo will always be remembered for knitting dish cloths and crocheting over 300 Christmas stockings. A very religious woman, she spent her earlier years teaching Sunday school, attending Bible study, and continued to be a spiritual leader to many people throughout her lifetime. She was very talented in everything she tried her hand at including ceramics and wood carving to name a few. For many years she hosted Christmas Eve, cooking and baking for the whole family. Jo had the most magical hugs, anyone and everyone she ever met got to feel them. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege to know her.

Survivors include her husband, John D. Kraft, Sr.; children, Scott (Char) Kraft, Nancy (David) Duchac and Steve (Susan) Kraft; grandchildren, Darcie, DeAnna, Stacey, Abraham, Samuel, Noah, Peter, Amanda, Brandon, Sonia, Natalie, and Alison; great grandchildren, Ryan, Collin, Connor, Josh, Justin, Merisa, Britney, Abbie, Maggie, Max, Harrison, Claire, Maddie Jo, Ryan, Addie, Molly, Lou, Gus, Alice, Leo, Isaac, Asher, Ella, Gabby, Yumari, Naomi and Elena; great great grandchildren, Michael, Avery, Arielle, Adrianna, and Nova; and her brother William (Katie) Mehlhorn. Jo is also survived by many relatives and close friends too numerous to mention. She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Donna and Sally; son, John D. Kraft, Jr., and her great grandson, Jordan.

A special thank you to all the staff at Aurora at Home, especially Alicia and Nancy for all their compassion shown towards Jo for the past three months.

In keeping with Jo's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

