Joan C. SkinnerNee: Somers

July 8, 1941 – September 25, 2020

Santa Barbara, CA formerly of Racine - Joan C. Skinner, age 79, passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 at Lompoc Skilled Nursing Facility, Lompoc, California. She was reunited with her husband Bill who passed away 19 days earlier peacefully at home. Joan was born in Racine, WI, July 8, 1941 at St. Mary's Hospital daughter of the late Edward J. and Phyllis (Nee: McKee) Somers.

Joan graduated from William Horlick High School "Class of 1959" and went to work at S.C. Johnson for several years. She moved to California where she worked for an insurance company. It was in California that Joan met William W. Skinner and within a year on October 30, 1965 they were married at St. John Nepomuk Catholic Church in Racine. Joan was a dedicated homemaker, was an active member of San Roque Catholic Church and sang in the choir for 30 years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her two children, Julie Zaccaglin and Steve Skinner; her two grandchildren, Katherine and Allyson Zaccaglin; her great-granddaughter, Katalina Stewart; her sister, Marilyn F. Somers of Racine, WI; and her sister-in-law, Reberta Skinner of the State of Washington; other relatives and friends.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at San Roque Catholic Church, 32 Argonne Circle, Santa Barbara, CA 93105 on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM.

