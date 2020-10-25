Joanne E. Kriva

Age 86 of Woodbury, Minnesota passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Otto, parents John and Eleanor (Maserek) Stanczak and brothers John and David Stanczak. She is survived by her three children William (Lynn), Debra, and Thomas (Mary) and sisters Emma Kiewice and Rebecca Stanczak. She has five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Joanne realized her life-long dream of obtaining a college degree after she raised her children, obtaining a bachelor's degree in English from The University of Wisconsin-Parkside and a master's degree in Theology from Sacred Heart Seminary in Franklin, Wisconsin. She also was a wonderful cook and loved entertaining for family gatherings. She was passionate about growing and arranging flowers, winning multiple awards for her work. She resided for many years in Burnsville, Minnesota as well as Racine, Wisconsin and Bonita Springs, Florida. The family would especially like to thank the staff at Stonecrest in Woodbury for their wonderful and loving care of Joanne over the last three years. Visitation will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at O'Halloran & Murphy Funeral Home in Woodbury from 9:30 to 10:30 am. Funeral mass to follow at 11am at St. Ambrose Catholic Church of Woodbury. There will be a private interment at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights. Memorials can be sent to Minnesota Right to Life. O'Halloran & Murphy Woodbury, 651-702-0301