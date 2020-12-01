Joanne Greene(Nee Pawzun)

1959 - 2020

Joanne Greene (nee Pawzun) passed away after a short battle with cancer at her home in Lakehills, TX on November 12, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Throughout her fight, she maintained her optimistic attitude.

She is survived by her husband Thomas Greene, mother Mary Ann Pawzun (nee Wood), siblings Michael (Marny) Pawzun, Mark (Renee) Pawzun and Tricia Pawzun, uncle and aunt Charles (Joni) Wood, aunt Marlene (LeRoy) Wood, brother-in-law Rodney Panyk, plus many cousins, nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father Richard Pawzun, mother-in-law Irene Greene, sister-in-law Patricia Panyk, maternal grandmother Cecilia (Olle) Wood, great-aunt Sr. Cecilia Olle and uncle LeRoy Wood.

Joanne was born June 6, 1959 in Racine, WI. She was a third-generation graduate from St. Catherine's High School where she earned her letter in Track & Field and held the 100-yard dash record for many years.

After marrying her long-time partner, Tom in 1998, the couple moved to Lakehills, TX to be closer to her parents. They enjoyed living on the shores of Medina Lake fishing, boating, swimming and playing with their beloved Doberman Pinchers Dire and Otis.

Joanne was an avid fisherwoman and often landed the largest fish during her and her husband's yearly visits to Mercer, WI and Key West, FL. She enjoyed being outdoors and staying in shape. She walked several miles per day, used her green thumb to tend her multitude of beautiful, blooming plants and fed the deer, birds and foxes that knew when dinnertime was at the Greene home. Her leisure time was spent with family and friends, reading mystery novels, working jig-saw puzzles and festively decorating their home, inside and outside, for every holiday. Plus, something her Grandmother Wood taught her, always having candy dishes filled and placed on every table in the home.

Joanne will always be remembered for her kind heart, brilliant smile and warm hugs. She will be truly missed.

Jo, my honey girl, I know you've gone to a better place where you'll be welcomed with open arms to spread the love and kindness you shared with everyone you met here on Earth. May God bless you my treasure. I will always love you, Tom.

If you would like to make a memorial in her honor, please send donations to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.