Joanne Wemmert
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020

Joanne Wemmert

June 5, 1932 – November 18, 2020

RACINE - Joanne Wemmert, age 88, a life-long resident of Racine, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Parkview Gardens Assisted Living. She was born on June 5, 1932, to the late John and Julia (Nee:Skiba) Bilik.

Joanne graduated from Horlick High School, and on November 25, 1950 she was united in marriage to James R. Wemmert who preceded her in death January 3, 2014. She was a homemaker and later worked part-time for her son, helping with the bookkeeping at Mitch and Marty's Service Station. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. She volunteered her time reading books for the blind, and helping at the voting polls. Her hobbies included bowling and bridge, and she played in three bridge clubs until she was no longer able. Joanne was feisty and fun-loving; always up for adventure with the people she loved. She enjoyed festivals, parties, traveling, and people watching. She could shop 'til she dropped, and especially loved buying gifts for her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Joanne frequently and shamelessly ate dessert instead of dinner, and enjoyed ending her day with a beer. She will be dearly missed by many.

Joanne is survived by her children, Peggy (Paul) Reinders of Brookfield, WI, Michael (Barbara) Wemmert of West Bend, WI, Pamela (Dennis) Keister of Kingwood,TX, Mitchell (Carolyn) Wemmert of Racine, and Penny Bauer of Racine; 11 grandchildren, Kelle (Craig), Haley (Scott), Brooke (Matt), Adrianne (Andy), Jason (Stephanie), Alyssa (Collin), Alexis (Jeff), Jessica, Sara (Josh), Abbey, and Sam; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Janet Bauer; sister-in-law, Margaret Wemmert; brother-in-law, Robert Wemmert; nieces, nephews, and other relatives. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by son-in-law, Rory Bauer; and brother-in-law, Charles Bauer.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the caring and devoted staff at Parkview Gardens Memory Care and Aurora at Home Hospice.

Private graveside services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in her memory to the Racine Zoo.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
