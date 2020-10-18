John "Jack" M. Hansen

March 3, 1928 – October 9, 2020

John "Jack" M. Hansen, age 92, passed away peacefully at Hospice Alliance Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie late Friday, October 9, 2020, joining his beloved wife, Bonnie, in Heaven after missing her so very much for the past 7 years.

Jack was born in Racine on March 3, 1928 to the late Alice (nee: Jensen) Hansen. He was a 1946 graduate of Washington Park High School and went on to University of Wisconsin – Madison/School of Engineering. Jack was employed as an engineer with several local manufacturers, retiring from In-Sink-Erator. On April 27, 1951, he was united in marriage with the love of his life, Bonnie Lee (nee: Buse) Hansen, of whom preceded him in death on June 5, 2013.

Among his interests, Jack enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping –especially venturing around the Country with Bonnie in their RV for over 20 years. Jack was generous with his time and always willing to help friends & family with any sort of project.

Surviving are his loving daughters, Barb (Craig) Etherton and Gail (Andrew) McIntosh; daughter-in-law, Sheri Hansen; treasured grandchildren, Cori (Mike) Bliesner, Erik (Cassilynn) Hansen, Joel (Jessica) Thomas, Sara (Mike) Harville, Casey (Amy) McIntosh and Jamie (Ryan) VanDeLoo; adored great-grandchildren, Ellison Bliesner; James Hansen; Jaden and Jhett Thomas; Jack Harville; Lauren and Benjamin McIntosh; Alex and Nathan VanDeLoo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends – too numerous to mention all by name.

In addition to his mom, Alice, and dear wife, Bonnie; Jack was preceded in death by his son, John Hansen; Bonnie's parents, Arthur & Elizabeth (nee: Nelsen) Buse; brother-in-law, Arthur "Bob" (Helen) Buse; and sisters-in-law, Lucille (James) Shroat and Joan (Richard) Larson.

In accordance with Jack's wishes, private interment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Salvation Army have been suggested.

