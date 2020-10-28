John Otha Meeks(Jewel Muhammad)

RACINE – John O. Meeks, 72, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital Campus on Saturday, October 24, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. for a service celebrating and remembering John's life. There will be time to gather with the family beforehand from 10-11 a.m. A private interment with military honors will take place at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com