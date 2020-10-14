John Peter Ruffalo

March 4, 1968 - October 9, 2020

RACINE - John P. Ruffalo, age 52, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Froedtert Hospital following a valiant battle with Pancreatic Cancer for a decade.

John was nicknamed "Superman" as he was a determined fighter amidst his constant positivity, by continuously defying every odd that he encountered. John was born in Racine, WI, March 4, 1968, the youngest of four children to Emil and Julie Ruffalo.

John was a graduate of Case High School "Class of 1986." For much of John's career, he worked alongside his brother David Ruffalo, nephew Ryan Sorenson, and father, Emil Ruffalo, who owned and operated Advance Mechanical Contractors. Early on, John became an apprentice HVAC Service Technician and eventually Vice President of the company. Following Advance Mechanical, John worked for various mechanical firms, most recently employed as a HVAC Project Manager for Butters Fetting Co. in Milwaukee, WI. In addition to his work, John was a proud member of the Roma Lodge for over 25 years, where he was an avid bocce player. John loved spending time with his family (especially Monday night pasta!) and excitedly anticipated the Roma Lodge Italian Fest each summer, where he proudly served as the Captain of the Sausage Booth alongside his family and friends. He enjoyed camping, working on new projects in his garage, cheering on the Green and Gold every Sunday, listening to music, and savoring a dish of Italian pasta (or any food, really). John absolutely adored his two children, Sabrina and Anthony, and was always to the rescue for any and all house emergencies and repairs for his mother, sisters, and other family and friends. John will be best remembered by his selflessness, sense of humor, wittiness, caring heart, and devotion to his family.

John will be dearly missed by his children, Sabrina and Anthony; mother, Julie; his siblings, David (Bridget) Ruffalo and their children Steven and Corey, Ann Marie (Jill) Ruffalo, and Jane Ruffalo; former wife and loving friend, Leslie Ruffalo; his nephew, Ryan (Krystal) Sorenson and their children, Maebelle, Rocky, and Bo; other relatives and many dear friends.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St, on Friday October 16, 2020 11:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:30 a.m. To view the Mass online, you may go to John's page on the funeral home website and select LIVESTREAM in the services/visitation section. Memorials to his children and Cassandra's Cure for Pancreatic Cancer Foundation.

The family thanks Dr. Michael Mullane and the entire team at the Aurora Racine Cancer Center, including Heather Peterman who became one of John's dear friends and made him feel relaxed and at peace throughout treatment. Additional thanks to Dr. Douglass Evans and the team at Froedtert Clinical Cancer Center.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com