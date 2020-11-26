Johnson, Jane Marie

1947 - 2020

Johnson, Jane Marie, age 73, of Greenfield, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa on Monday November 23, 2020.

She was born in Burlington, WI on October 30, 1947, the daughter of the late Norman and Mildred (nee. Jacobs) Johnson. Jane grew up on the family farm in Waterford and was a graduate of Waterford Union High School. She obtained her bachelor's and master's degrees in accounting at Marian College. Jane worked as an accountant for Milwaukee County for 25 + years. She was a member of Mt. Hope Lutheran Church in West Allis where she helped with church clothing drives. She enjoyed travel, theatre, and the arts. Jane's family was her greatest joy and spending time with her three great-nephews, Jayce, Caden and Liam.

Jane is survived by sisters and brother, Dave Johnson, Sally (Bob) Hagemann, and Julie Johnson; nieces and nephew, Abigail, Megan, Katie, and Kevin (fiancé Sierra) Hagemann, Callia and Laina Johnson; great-nephews, Jayce Hagemann, Caden and Liam Johnson. Further survived by loving aunts and cousins, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, Norman and Mildred Johnson.

Visitation will be held on Sunday November 29, 2020 from 1-3:00 PM at COTTON EXCHANGE BANQUET HALL, 345 Hickory Hollow Rd, Waterford, WI 53185. Services will begin at 3:00 PM with a private inurnment at Norway Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to either Mt. Hope Lutheran Church or The American Cancer Society.

Mealy Funeral Home

Waterford, Wisconsin

262-534-2233

www.mealyfuneralhome.com