Jose "Joe" R. Salazar

July 13, 1940 - November 6, 2020

RACINE - Jose "Joe" R. Salazar, age 80, with his family by his side, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Tome, Chile, July 13, 1940 son of the late Jose and Corina (Nee: Macaya) Salazar.

On October 29, 1960, Joe was united in marriage to Ilda Enriquez Sanhueza. Joe was employed for many years as a millwright with Racine Steel Castings and Chrysler Motors. He was a long-standing member of Racine Bible Church and volunteered for many years at Ridgewood Care Center. He was also an active supporter of various Christian ministries in Israel, Romania, Honduras and an avid soccer fan, always rooting for The Prairie School and Horlick High School teams. His greatest joy was reading the bible, sharing the gospel and spending time with family. Our times with Dad will be dearly missed.

Surviving are his loving wife, Ilda of 60 years; children, Loida (Michael) Tenuta, John (Diane) Salazar, Leo (Casey) Salazar, Mauricio (Elizabeth) Salazar; 6 grandchildren, Brianny, Valerie, Michael, Charles, Nicholas and Silvio; other relatives and many dear friends.

A Memorial Service celebrating Joe's life will be held Saturday, November 21, 2020, 11:00 AM at Racine Bible Church, 12505 Spring St., with Pastor Spencer DeBurgh officiating. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet with family for Visitation, Saturday from 9:30 AM until time of service at the church. (Social Distancing protocols will be adhered to.) Private interment will be held at West Lawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates Memorials be given to Waisman Center ALS Fund (UW Madison) or Racine Bible Church.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com