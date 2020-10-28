Joseph Alan Patrenets

August 13, 1950 – October 25, 2020

RACINE - Joseph Alan Patrenets, 70, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on October 25, 2020.

Joseph was born in Racine to the late Norbert and Florence (nee Myers) Patrenets on August 13, 1950. He met the love of his life, Kristine (nee Turkowski), and they were united in marriage on February 8, 1981. Joseph worked for Bodycote as a heat-treater for over 30 years and retired in 2016. He also worked part time at Kwik Trip for two years. Joseph was a referee for over 30 years for High School and semi pro football. He was a handyman and loved working with wood and crafted many projects. He loved riding his Harley and grilling out for his family and friends. Joseph loved his grandchildren and always made time for them. He volunteered for every field trip and was a timekeeper for the Praying Mantis soccer team and was known as 'Grandpa Joe' by the children.

Joseph was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by many.

Left to cherish Joseph's memories is his wife, Kristine Patrenets; children: Alan (AJ) (Maite) Patrenets, Mike (Lisa) Patrenets, and Melissa (Alessandro) Dal Vecchio; grandchildren: Andrew and Marisol Patrenets, Alessio and Lorenzo Dal Vecchio; siblings: Sharon Phillips, James Patrenets, John (Jean) Patrenets; special nephew: Bill Phillips; and many beloved family and friends.

A visitation will be held at Wilson Funeral Home on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 3:30 PM to 5:30 PM where family and friends are welcomed to share stories and memories of Joe. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. Guests may be required to wait outside until others leave the funeral home. Anyone planning on attending Joseph's visitation will also be required to wear a face covering/mask upon entering the funeral home along with following social distancing guidelines.

