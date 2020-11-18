Menu
Joseph M. Thomas

Joseph M. Thomas

RACINE - Joseph M. Thomas, 36, of Racine, passed away, unexpectedly, in Ascension-All Saints on Saturday, November 14, 2020. There will be a memorial service Friday, November 20th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. A public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC THE SERVICE WILL BE LIMITED TO 25 OF THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary only.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Nov
20
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
