RACINE - Joseph M. Thomas, 36, of Racine, passed away, unexpectedly, in Ascension-All Saints on Saturday, November 14, 2020. There will be a memorial service Friday, November 20th, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Mark R. Jones officiating. A public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. DUE TO THE COVID 19 PANDEMIC THE SERVICE WILL BE LIMITED TO 25 OF THE IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary only.

