Joyce E. Rasmussen

Joyce E. (nee:Danek) Rasmussen

1925 - 2020

RACINE- Joyce Elaine Rasmussen, 94, passed away at Ridgewood Care Center on Friday, October 30, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way may direct donations to: Food Pantry HCLC, 2000 W 6th St, Racine, WI 53405.

Public visitation will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Friday, November 20, 2020 from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. Memorial service to follow, with Pastor George Kafer officiating.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Sturino Funeral Home
3014 Northwestern Avenue, Racine, WI 53404
Funeral services provided by:
Sturino Funeral Home
