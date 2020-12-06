Joyce I. (nee: Kronick) Jensen

August 25, 1931 - December 1, 2020

RACINE- Joyce I. Jensen, 89, passed away peacefully at her residence on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 following a decline in health due to congestive heart failure and pulmonary complications.

She was born in Racine on August 25, 1931 to the late Thomas and Alta Kronick.

Joyce married the love of her life, Harvey C. Jensen on June 25, 1955 and they were happily married for nearly 43 years.

Joyce attended Washington Park High School for a brief time, later graduating from William Horlick High School in 1949. After high school, she worked at the Manufacturers' Association and S. C. Johnson and Co. of Racine. From 1979 to 2017, she worked part time in the office at Reliance Controls in Racine. Joyce volunteered at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the PTA and she was also a Girl Scout and Brownie leader.

Surviving are her daughters, Tina (David Kaczmarek) Jensen of Milwaukee and Sara Jensen of Racine; sister, Thomasine Duke of Phoenix, AZ; brother-in-law, William M. Jensen of Racine and sister-in-law, Donna Jensen.

She is further survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey C. Jensen in 1998.

Joyce was laid to rest next to her husband in a private ceremony at Graceland cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing to remember Joyce in a special way may direct memorials to the family.

Her daughters would like to extend their thanks and appreciation to the Ascension Hospice Care Team and her Physical Therapist, Jacquie Karman.

Online condolences to www.sturinofuneralhome.com

STURINO FUNERAL HOME

3014 Northwestern Ave.

262-632-4479