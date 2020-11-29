Judith V. Rule

June 14, 1938 – November 17, 2020

UNION GROVE (formerly of Racine) – Judith Virginia (nee: Yunkes) Rule, age 82, passed away on November 17, 2020 at Oak Ridge Care Center in Union Grove, WI.

She was born in Racine on June 14, 1938 to Cyrus J. Yunkes and Edith I. (nee: Clark) Yunkes. Judy attended St. Edward's Elementary School and graduated from St. Catherine's High School in 1956. On October 19, 1957 she married Charles E. Rule in Chicago, the son of John H. Rule and Eletha (nee: Bell) Rule.

Judy served as President of the PTA of Giese School in the late 1960's. During that time, she led the effort of getting a Racine city park next to Giese School. After the City of Racine approved the park, her efforts then focused on the name of the park. For two years, she lobbied to have the park named after a Racine Police officer killed in the line of duty. In 1972, the park was dedicated and named Hantschel Park after Sergeant James Hantschel. Judy worked at Western Publishing and JI Case in Racine & as a travel advisor in Las Vegas, Nevada.

She was preceded in death by her parents & husband and daughter, Christine Rule Brown. She is survived by her son, Charles (Annette) Rule, Jr.; grandchildren, Stephen (Amy) Rule in Milwaukee; Gary Rule in Thornton, Colorado; Brian (Ashley) Rule in Evergreen, Colorado and Emily (Justin Soeth) Rule in Milwaukee; and great-granddaughter, Isla Rule, in Evergreen, Colorado.

Judy requested to be cremated and a private burial at Mound Cemetery in Racine. Her family would like to thank the staff at Oak Ridge Care Center and Seasons Hospice for their care and attention.

