Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Julie J. Hoye

Julie J. Hoye (Nee:Takerian)

WAUKESHA WI, Due to the Covid 19 Pandemic a private service will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 3rd at 6:00 p.m. with Pastor Charlie Hansen officiating. However, you will be able to view the funeral through live streaming on the funeral home website by going to Julie's obituary and clicking on the link. In lieu of flowers there will an educational fund established for her daughter, Keagan. Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd. Mt. Pleasant, WI 53402

262-552-9000

Draeger-langendorf.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.