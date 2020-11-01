Karen Raschke

November 21, 1941 - October 10, 2020

Karen Raschke, 78, of Dickinson, ND passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Sanford Health in Bismarck. According to her wishes, cremation has taken place, and there will be no services held at this time.

Karen Lee Reffke was born November 21, 1941 to Arthur A Reffke and Marie Poritz in Racine, WI. She was raised in, and attended school through the 10th grade, in Racine. At the age of 13, she was raised by ber mother and step-father, Ernest Hutchinson. When she turned 16 she moved in with her sister and brother-in-law, Bonnie and George Haines in Illinois. This is where she met her first husband Phillip Limbach. They were blessed with four children. After a few years, the family moved to Kenosha, WI to raise their family. She later met the love of her life, Arthur "Jim" Raschke in Racine and the two were married in 1974. This union welcomed 3 step children into Karen's life; John, Jamie, and Jason. Karen spent over 30 years working at the St Luke's Hospital in Racine.

In 2010 Karen moved to Dickinson, ND to be closer to her daughter and son-in-law. Karen enjoyed crocheting, playing bingo, trips to the casinos, as well as Saturday night cards. She is survived by her children, Scott (Diana) of Racine WI, and Sandra (Ross) Pastian of Dickinson, ND; sister, Linda (John) Mini; grandchildren, Allison (Bob), Scott Jr., David (Frankie); great-grandchildren, Victoria, Paige, Bryce, Logan, Philip, Riley, Chace, Rylan, Preston, and Avery. She is preceded in death by her parents; step-father; her husband, Arthur "Jim"; children, Scott Mark, and an infant child; sisters, Pauline Takerian, and Louise Bonnie Haines; and brothers-in-law, Chuck Takerian, and George Haines.

