Katherin "Katie" N. Maes

February 17, 1939 – November 10, 2020

RACINE - Katherin "Katie" N. Maes (nee: Vander Zanden) passed away peacefully at St. Monica's, Racine, WI, on November 10, 2020. Katie was born in Green Bay, Wisconsin, February 17, 1939, the daughter of the late Norbert and Bernadine (nee: Neuman) Vander Zanden.

She attended local elementary and high schools in Green Bay; St. John the Evangelist Catholic Grade School and graduated from St. Joseph Academy. Katie studied at St. Mary's College, Notre Dame, Indiana and St. Norbert College, West De Pere, Wisconsin. She received her R.N. degree from Gateway Technical College. On September 24, 1960, Katie was united in marriage to G. Kent Maes at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Green Bay, Wisconsin. Katie worked clinically for many years in the Racine community and ultimately taught in the Health Occupations Division of Gateway Technical College for nearly 30 years. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, having previously been a member of St. Lucy Catholic Church for many years.

Katie is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Laurie and Louis Benvenuti, along with many dear relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, father and mother.

Due to the current health crisis, as per Katie's request, there will be no public visitation or service. Private family services were held with Father Ricardo Martin officiating. Private interment at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The family acknowledges with a grateful heart her special friend, Nancy, neighbors Rick and Janie and Cory, whose help and support allowed Katie to remain at home for as long as possible.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Paul Durbin, Dr. Desiree Dizadji, Sister Angelica Summer, OSA and the entire staff of St. Monica's and Heartland Hospice.

