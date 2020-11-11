Kathleen Marie Urbaniak

October 20, 1947 - November 2, 2020

Kathleen Marie Urbaniak (nee. Wieczorek) 73, passed away on November 2nd, 2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, IL.

Kathy was born to Robert & Eleanore (nee. Wozniak) Wieczorek in Racine, WI, on October 20th, 1947.

She graduated from Washington Park High School "Class of 1965". She furthered her education at Gateway Technical College graduating in 1997 with a Travel Agent Degree.

Kathy married the love of her life, Lawrence Urbaniak on April 28th, 2001 and they lived together in Chicago, IL.

She was employed by SBC (WI Bell, IL Bell, AT&T & Ameritech) from 1965 until retiring in 2003. During her 38-year career, she was proud to be the first female lineman in Wisconsin to climb telephone poles.

Kathy was a member of many organizations over the years – Shamrockettes, Kenosha Jaycees, Red Hat Society, and recently Windy City Live "Windie".

She loved to travel – Cruises, trips to Northern, WI, and Branson, MO. She also enjoyed card & dice games, watching sports, plays & concerts, gambling, and shopping.

Kathy leaves her legacy in her children; Kyle Lawrenz, Alexis (Cory) Kovacik, Jennifer (Jason) Skirmuntas, and Roman (Heather) Urbaniak. Grandchildren; Kyle Jr., Thaija, and Shawon Lawrenz-Lockridge, Brady Nemoure, and Graham & Emmett Urbaniak.

She is survived by her husband Lawrence and her mother Eleanore Mischo. Sisters; Geraldine (Gerald) Tobalsky, Joyce Wieczorek, and Marie (Izet) Rika. Aunt & Godmother Charlotte Bley. Nieces & Nephews; Scott (Kate), Julie, Tom (Heidi) Tobalsky, and Adivie Rika. In-Laws; Leonard Jr. (Sharon), Barbara, Allan (Nancy), David, Tony (Diane) Urbaniak, and Sharon Sadak. She is further survived by cousins, other relatives, and special friends.

Kathy was preceded in death by Robert Wieczorek, Father. Maternal & Paternal Grandparents, and several Aunts & Uncles.

"Chatty Kathy" loved to share proud family stories with anyone who would listen. She was exceptionally thoughtful. She had a vibrant, sparkling, and bubbly personality that forced the world to smile along with her – She will be deeply missed.

A memorial to celebrate her life will be planned when it is safe to do so.