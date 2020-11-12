Menu
Keith P. Boyer

Keith P. Boyer

RACINE - Keith P. Boyer, 73, passed away at Seasons Hospice-Lutheran Home, Milwaukee on Sunday, November 8, 2020. His Memorial Service, with full military honors, will be held on Sunday, November 15th at 4:00 p.m. There will be a visitation from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Due to the Covid 19 the service and visitation will be live streamed starting at 3:30 p.m.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
15
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Nov
15
Service
3:30p.m.
live streamed
Nov
15
Memorial service
4:00p.m.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd., Racine, WI 53403
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
