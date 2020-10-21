Menu
Search
Menu
Racine Journal Times
Racine Journal Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Keith R. Cain

Keith R. Cain

CALEDONIA - Keith R. Cain, 75, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 16, 2020. His funeral service will be held in the funeral home on Sunday, October 25th at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Charlie Hansen officiating. Visitation will be in the funeral home on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Private burial will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home website for the complete obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Rd.

552-9000

draeger-langendorf.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.