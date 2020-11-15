Menu
Kenneth Keen
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020

Kenneth Keen

May 26, 1941 - November 8, 2020

Kenneth Keen, age 79, of Racine passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Ken was born on May 26, 1941 in Knowlton, WI to Peter and Zina (Ceplina) Keen. When he was 13, his family moved to Wausau and Ken graduated from Wausau East High School. He married Rebecca Kendrick on June 16, 1961 in Wausau and the couple moved to Milwaukee in 1963. Ken worked as a Millwright for 17 years, was a superintendent for John Hennes Trucking Company, Briggs and Stratton and Harley Davidson until his retirement in 2003. He was a member of the Moose Lodge #286, Harbor Lite Yacht Club and St. John's Lutheran Church. Ken enjoyed playing golf, mountain hiking in AZ, and playing poker. He also enjoyed ballroom dancing, traveling, hunting and of course his Green Bay Packers.

He was preceded in death by, his wife, Rebecca; his parents; three sisters, Evelyn Marks, Dolores Klinger and Betty Darby and his brother, Jerry Keen.

Ken is survived by, his son, Kenny Keen of Milwaukee; two daughters, Debra (Greg) Reich of Jackson, and Lori (Doug) Koehn of Waterford; seven grandchildren; four great grandchildren; his beloved companion, Cherie Mayrand; five brothers, Robert (Birdi), Eugene (Jenny), Marvin (Patty), Ronald (Lynn), Chuck (Nancy) and David Keen; his sister, Jean as well as many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

In accordance with Ken's wishes, private family services were held at St. John's Lutheran Church with interment to follow at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery in Milwaukee. In May of 2021, a public celebration of Kens life will be held. Please check the funeral homes website for further details.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

3016-75 th Street (262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations - Stephen P. Casey, Owner
