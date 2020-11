Kevin J. Leigh

KENOSHA – Kevin J. Leigh 65, passed away at home on Sunday, November 15, 2020.

Due to the Covid pandemic, a celebration of Kevin's life will be held at a later date. Service information will be announced when available. Please see complete obituary on the funeral home web site.

Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory

3915 Douglas Avenue

Racine, WI 53402

(262) 639-8000

www.purath-strand.com