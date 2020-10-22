Menu
Kimberly K. Janicek
1964 - 2020
BORN
1964
DIED
2020

Kimberly K. Janicek

May 31, 1964 – October 18, 2020

RACINE – Kimberly Kay Janicek, 56, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday, October 18, 2020, surrounded by the love of her family.

A celebration of Kimberly's life will be held on Sunday, October 25, 2020, 3:00pm, at Meadowbrook Country Club, 2149, N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, WI, 53405. Visitation will be from 1:00pm until the time of the service. Private burial will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020, at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see Saturday's newspaper for the full obituary.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD, MOUNT PLEASANT, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com


Published by Racine Journal Times on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Meadowbrook Country Club
2149, N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin
Oct
25
Celebration of Life
3:00p.m.
Meadowbrook Country Club
2149, N. Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
